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Debian 13.4 “Trixie” Released with 111 Bug Fixes and 67 Security Updates
Coming two months after Debian 13.3, the Debian 13.4 point release is here to provide the community with an updated installation media targeting those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.
This is also the recommended ISO to download if you want to install the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system on your computer without the burden of downloading hundreds of updates from the repositories after the installation.