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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 15th, 2026
This week, we got two new Steam Client updates, new EndeavourOS and Debian Trixie releases, a major GIMP update, a new stable NVIDIA graphics driver, a major release of the SuperTux arcade game, and new maintenance updates of Calibre, Sigil, KeePassXC, OBS Studio, Marknote, and Qt Creator apps.
On top of that, I tell you all about the upcoming Linux App Summit 2026 conference. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for March 15th, 2026.