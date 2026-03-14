This Week in Plasma: Press-and-Hold for Alternative Characters

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LinuxGizmos.com

Forlinx Showcases i.MX95-Based FET-MX95xx-C SoM at Embedded World 2026

The module integrates the NXP i.MX9596 processor, which combines six Arm Cortex-A55 cores running up to 1.8 GHz with real-time microcontroller cores including Cortex-M7 at 800 MHz and Cortex-M33 at 333 MHz. Graphics processing is handled by an Arm Mali-G310 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2, and OpenCL 3.0.

MYIR Launches AM62Lx-based MYC-YM62LX SoM with 3× CAN-FD and 8× UART

The MYC-YM62LX measures 43 × 45 mm and is powered by the TI AM62Lx processor, specifically the AM62L32BOGHAANBR variant, featuring dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running at up to 1.25 GHz. The processor family targets Linux-based industrial platforms that require low power consumption while maintaining sufficient compute capability for display-driven applications and embedded control systems.

9to5Linux

KDE Frameworks 6.24 Improves Support for Plasma and Kirigami-Based Apps

The KDE Frameworks 6.24 release is here to workaround a Qt bug that caused extremely strange cache-related issues throughout Plasma and Kirigami-based apps, which would randomly break certain components in these applications.

Marknote 1.5 WYSIWYG Note-Taking App Is Here with Source Mode, KRunner Plugin

Highlights of Marknote 1.5 include a highly requested Source Mode, allowing you to bypass the rich-text WYSIWYG interface entirely by turning Marknote into a dedicated source editing app, and support for internal wiki-style links for notes with cross-notebook lookup.

Valve Releases New Steam Client Stable Update to Address Various Bugs

Coming only a week after the previous Steam Client update, the new release fixes a Linux issue where the Steam Client would get stuck in a loading spinner after restarting it in Offline Mode, and fixes an intermittent error that occurred when opening the Big Picture Mode overlay.

Calibre 9.5 E-Book Manager Introduces a New Tool to Remove Unused Images

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.4, the Calibre 9.5 release introduces a new tool in the Edit book component to remove unused images, a reset button to the reading stats panel in the E-book viewer, along with an option to display the pages from the paper book page list while also showing the last page number.

EndeavourOS Titan Released with Linux Kernel 6.19 and KDE Plasma 6.6

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series, EndeavourOS Titan comes with the latest KDE Plasma 6.6.2 desktop environment, on both the live environment and for offline installations, which is accompanied by the very latest KDE Frameworks 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

Qt Creator 19 Open-Source IDE Released with Minimap for Text Editors, MCP Server

Coming more than four months after Qt Creator 18, the Qt Creator 19 release introduces a minimap for text editors to show a simplified overview of the document contents, easier configuration of remote devices, a basic MCP server, and support for showing configuration files for development containers in the project tree.

Fwupd 2.1.1 Linux Firmware Updater Released as a Massive Update

Fwupd 2.1.1 is a major release that introduces support for updating the firmware on Blestech touchpads, ELAN Haptic MCU devices, FocalTouch devices, Himax touchscreens, HP Engage One G2 Advanced Hubs, KATAR PRO Wireless Gaming Dongles, PixArt touchpads, and Novatek touchscreens.

Linux App Summit 2026 Will Take Place on May 16-17 in Berlin, Germany

Jointly organized by both the GNOME Foundation and KDE e.V., Linux App Summit is an annual conference that brings together developers, designers, and contributors from the Linux desktop community, primarily from the GNOME and KDE projects.

news

This Week in Plasma: Press-and-Hold for Alternative Characters

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 14, 2026

Quoting: This Week in Plasma: Press-and-Hold for Alternative Characters - KDE Blogs —

This week something very special landed for Plasma 6.7: the ability to type characters not on your physical keyboard by pressing-and-holding the keys that it does have...

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Marknote 1.5 WYSIWYG Note-Taking App Is Here with Source Mode, KRunner Plugin
KDE announced the release of Marknote 1.5, the WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) note-taking application for the Linux desktop, which lets you create, edit, and organize rich text notes.
3 Years Without Social Control Media [original]
nowadays social control media is leveraged as a weapon, not by users but by platform owners
EndeavourOS Titan Released with Linux Kernel 6.19 and KDE Plasma 6.6
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability of EndeavourOS Titan as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Potential $6 billion sale of Linux pioneer SUSE
SUSE on sale?
OBS Studio 32.1 Released with New Audio Mixer, WebRTC Simulcast Support
OBS Studio 32.1 has been released today, more than five months after OBS Studio 32, as the latest stable version of this free, open-source, and cross-platform software for live streaming and screen recording.
 
Android Leftovers
I turned on these 3 Android settings, and stealing my phone became almost pointless
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Dolphin, the free open-source GameCube and Wii game emulator
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Plasma Keyboard: FLOSS/Fund, diacritics, and more
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This Week in Plasma: Press-and-Hold for Alternative Characters
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
KDE Frameworks 6.24.0
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 6.24.0
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.8, Linux 6.18.18, and Linux 6.12.77
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.8 kernel
Today in Techrights
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KDE Frameworks 6.24 Improves Support for Plasma and Kirigami-Based Apps
The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 6.24 as the monthly update to this collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt and a companion to the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE Gear software suite.
Maintenance Tonight and Next Tuesday [original]
This might even speed things up (afterwards) and reduce chances of downtime
The FSF doesn't usually sue for copyright infringement, but when we do, we settle for freedom
if the FSF were to participate in a lawsuit such as Bartz v. Anthropic and find our copyright and license violated, we would certainly request user freedom as compensation
Valve Releases New Steam Client Stable Update to Address Various Bugs
Valve released a new stable update of the Steam Client today to address various bugs, a rare crash, and some other issues reported by users from previous versions.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
a handful of stories about GNU/Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Linux-centric
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Mozilla leftovers
Bringing Chrome to ARM64 GNU/Linux Devices, Google Chrome / Chromium146 Released with Vertical Tabs
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OpenBSD 7.9-beta, delayed hibernation comes to OpenBSD/amd64 laptops, and the A to Z of BSD
BSD news
CIQ of Rocky GNU/Linux Targets GPUs
using buzz
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Graphics leftovers
Games: Anbernic, Valve, and Steam/Unity (Mono)
some gaming picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
I traced $2 billion in nonprofit grants and 45 states of lobbying records to figure out who's behind the age verification bills. The answer involves a company that profits from your data writing laws that collect more of it.
I want to be clear about what this is and isn't
IBM Red Hat's Site Becoming 100% Slop/Plagiarism/Scam
nothing but buzzwords
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via Invidious
Programming Leftovers
Development picks for today
Android Leftovers
10 Android Trends That Will Define Smartphones in 2026
Free and Open Source Software
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John at linuxteck.com Has Turned His Site Into LLM Slop About 'Linux', It's No Longer a Genuine Site [original]
you cannot build or maintain human readership if you feed the people slop
Refocusing More on Software Freedom [original]
2026 is an interesting year
Calibre 9.5 E-Book Manager Introduces a New Tool to Remove Unused Images
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.5 today as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book management software for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Today in Techrights
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The Tux Machines Defence [original]
our barrister said that once the case is entirely over we're allowed to write about it
GNU/Linux Leftovers
4 more GNU/Linux stories
Jack Wallen on Vista 12 Vapourware and Zenclora
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Containers Considered Dangerous
Container, 2 reports
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
Programming Leftovers
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Web Browsers/Web Servers: nginx, curl, and Firefox/Thunderbird
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Red Hat on Slop and PatchPatrol
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Debian leftovers
BSD, FreeBSD, and OpenZFS
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Fedora Linux 44 beta unifies the KDE Plasma experience across editions
Available for a wide range of hardware architectures, as usual, the latest beta release of Fedora Linux allows users to preview what they will get in the upcoming 44 release
Android Leftovers
The most-updated Android device in history isn't even a smartphone
7 essential keyboard shortcuts every Linux Mint user should know
Linux Mint is one of the most user-friendly Linux distros available
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Linux offers a huge range of free and open source music software, much of it mature, powerful, and actively developed
Exploring Geminispace with Lagrange on Linux
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Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.7, and Linux 6.18.17
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.7 kernel
Our Trip With Mindful Bodhi Linux 7.0
Think of Bodhi Linux 7.0 as a digital walk for peace
Qt Creator 19 Open-Source IDE Released with Minimap for Text Editors, MCP Server
The Qt Project released today Qt Creator 19 as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Fwupd 2.1.1 Linux Firmware Updater Released as a Massive Update
Fwupd 2.1.1 Linux firmware updater is now available for download as a massive release with support for new hardware, new features, and more.
Android Leftovers
Google's Android boss talks Android 17, sideloading drama, and why he hates phone cases
KUbuntu 26.04 Confirmed as LTS Release with 3 Years Support
KUbuntu 26.04, the official Ubuntu 26.04 flavor features KDE Plasma desktop, as expected will be a LTS with 3-year support circle
I use Linux for local LLMs and everything is easier than Windows
For a long time, running large language models locally felt like something reserved for people with desktop GPUs the size of toaster ovens
Debian-based Linux for enjoying music on low-spec hardware Volumio got updated
Designed for Raspberry Pi and PCs, Volumio is a Debian-based distro fine-tuned exclusively for music playback that delivers a HiFi-grade audio experience
Deepin is the best-looking Linux distro—here's why I don’t use it
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Ubuntu-based Zentyal Server 8.1 launches with multiple improvements and a 24.04 LTS base
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As more US states push to mandate OS-level age checks
Release GCompris 26.1
Today we are releasing GCompris version 26.1.
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Igalia has announced the Moonforge Linux distribution
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Linux App Summit 2026 Will Take Place on May 16-17 in Berlin, Germany
The KDE community and GNOME Foundation announced that this year’s Linux App Summit conference will be held in Berlin, Germany, from May 16th to 17th, 2026.