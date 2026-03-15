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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 15, 2026



Quoting: 6 challenges I didn’t expect after moving to Linux —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

When I moved from Windows to Linux in mid-2025, I thought I knew all the things I had to know before moving. Yes, I realised that Linux isn't Windows, so things like EXE files wouldn't work. Yes, I knew that not all apps would work on Linux, so I'd need to find alternatives. You know, the run-of-the-mill stuff that every Linux user tells someone wanting to move operating systems.

However, no matter how much I prepared, read up on topics, and analysed giant distro wars on Reddit, there were six things that still caught me off guard. And while I've since come to know and love these elements of using Linux, I still think they're worth a mention for anyone else wanting to make the jump.