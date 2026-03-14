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Free and Open Source Software
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DOORS - pixel art logic game - LinuxLinks
DOORS is a pixel art logic game.
This is free and open source software.
monitui - TUI for wrangling your hyprland monitors - LinuxLinks
monitui is a terminal UI that makes Hyprland monitor configuration actually pleasant. Move monitors around with hjkl, drag them with your mouse (yes terminal + mouse is a good thing), save presets, and generally feel like a wizard.
This is free and open source software.
FFF - opinionated fuzzy file picker for neovim - LinuxLinks
FFF is an opinionated fuzzy file picker for neovim. Just for files, but it tries to solve file picking completely.
It comes with a dedicated rust backend runtime that keep tracks of the file index, your file access and modifications, git status, and provides a comprehensive typo-resistant fuzzy search experience.
This is free and open source software.
Packet Sender - send and receive TCP, UDP, and SSL packets - LinuxLinks
Packet Sender is a network utility for sending and receiving custom network packets across various protocols. Designed to be easy to use yet powerful enough for advanced users, it supports TCP, UDP, SSL (encrypted TCP), DTLS, and HTTP/HTTPS requests.
This is free and open source software.
DJV - media playback and review app - LinuxLinks
DJV is a frame-accurate media playback and review application aimed at film, VFX and animation workflows. It is designed for real-time playback of high-resolution image sequences and movies, with tools for shot review, comparison, and color-managed viewing.
This is free and open source software.
hrmp - command line music player for Linux - LinuxLinks
hrmp (HighResMusicPlayer) is a command line music player for Linux (ALSA) based systems. hrmp focuses on high-resolution loss-less files (44.1kHz+/16bit+).
hrmp requires an external DAC as it only supports 16bit, 24bit, 32bit and DSD files.
This is free and open source software.
Audimorf - Linux audio file converter - LinuxLinks
Audimorf is a straightforward tool for changing the format of your audio files. It is built to feel right at home on the GNOME desktop, focusing on a clean experience that stays out of your way.
The app handles common conversions between formats like MP3, WAV, FLAC, and Ogg Vorbis. It is designed for those who just need to get a file into the right format without messing with complex menus or unnecessary settings.
This is free and open source software.
Dimensions - organize your terminal workflows - LinuxLinks
Dimensions is a TUI (Terminal User Interface) for managing tmux sessions and windows. It provides a visual interface to organize your terminal workflows into groups called “dimensions”.
This is free and open source software.
Maestro - end-to-end testing for Mobile and Web apps - LinuxLinks
Maestro is an open-source framework that makes UI and end-to-end testing for Android, iOS, and web apps simple and fast.
Maestro is built on learnings from its predecessors (Appium, Espresso, UIAutomator, XCTest, Selenium, Playwright) and allows you to easily define and test your Flows.
By combining a human-readable YAML syntax with an interpreted execution engine, it lets you write, run, and scale cross-platform end-to-end tests for mobile and web with ease.
This is free and open source software.
PicoForge - configure and manage Pico FIDO security keys - LinuxLinks
PicoForge is a modern desktop application for configuring and managing Pico FIDO security keys. Written in Rust and built with GPUI, it offers an intuitive interface for a wide range of device management tasks.
kewt - minimalist static site generator - LinuxLinks
The project focuses on portability and transparency by relying on shell scripts and conventional filesystem layouts. Content is organised using directories and plain text files, which are processed by the generator to produce static HTML pages. This approach keeps the workflow straightforward and easy to understand while allowing users to inspect and modify how pages are generated.
By using common Unix tools that are available on most Linux systems, kewt keeps its runtime environment extremely lightweight. The generator is particularly suited to small websites, personal pages, and simple documentation sites where a minimal toolchain and clear structure are desirable.
This is free and open source software.
blogtato - RSS and Atom feed reader - LinuxLinks
blogtato is a minimalist command line RSS and Atom feed reader designed for users who prefer terminal-based workflows.
Written in Rust, it offers a lightweight and scriptable interface for managing feed subscriptions and reading posts directly from the terminal. The tool is inspired by the design philosophy of Taskwarrior, focusing on efficiency, composability, and local-first usage. blogtato stores feed data locally and allows users to organize, query, and read posts without relying on centralized services. It can also synchronise feed data between machines using Git, making it well suited for privacy-focused users and those who manage their information workflows entirely from the command line.
This is free and open source software.
CRT's a ridiculous terminal emulator - LinuxLinks
The terminal uses GPU rendering to deliver smooth visuals and supports CSS-style theming so users can style their terminal in a similar way to a web page. Themes can be modified and reloaded while the terminal is running, allowing rapid experimentation with layouts, colours, fonts, and effects.
CRT also includes a set of built-in visual themes featuring effects such as retro CRT scanlines, synthwave-style grids, and animated backgrounds. The project is primarily intended as a playful exploration of what a modern terminal interface can look like when visual presentation is prioritised alongside functionality.
This is free and open source software.
Datui - data exploration in the terminal - LinuxLinks
Datui is an interactive terminal user interface (TUI) for exploring and analyzing data files.
This is free and open source software.
lazyreno - terminal user interface dashboard for self-hosted Renovate CE instances - LinuxLinks
LazyReno is a terminal user interface dashboard for self-hosted Renovate CE instances. Written in Rust, it gives administrators and developers a keyboard-driven interface for monitoring dependency update activity across repositories without relying on the web interface.
The program brings together pull requests, repository status, job queues, and system information in a single terminal dashboard, helping users review, manage, and act on Renovate activity more efficiently.
This is free and open source software.