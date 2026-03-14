Security and Integrity Leftovers

An international law enforcement crackdown called “Operation Lightning” took down SocksEscort, a malicious residential proxy network which counted thousands of devices and defrauded people out of millions of dollars.

A malicious residential proxy is a service that routes internet traffic through real home devices and IP addresses that were previously infected by malware. Attackers use these proxies to hide their true location and appear like normal users online, which helps them evade security systems and engage in different malicious activities such as credential stuffing, ad fraud, account takeover, and more.