Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization Leftovers

Linux gives you several ways to build a firewall between your server and this chaos. The problem isn’t a lack of options - it’s too many. iptables, nftables, firewalld, ufw - they all filter packets, but they approach the job differently, target different audiences, and impose different mental models. This guide walks through all four with real configurations you can actually deploy on a freshly provisioned cloud server.

(And yes, I know - I’ve spent most of this blog praising PF on FreeBSD as the pinnacle of firewall design. PF’s syntax is cleaner, its stateful inspection is more elegant, and writing pf.conf genuinely brings me joy. But sometimes you’re handed a Linux box and told to make it safe. So here we are, slumming it on the other side of the fence. Let’s make the best of it.)