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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Mike Rockwell ☛ Zed
I’ve been toying around with Zed the past couple of days. It feels fast and looks fantastic — much cleaner than the ubiquitous VS Code.
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Mathieu Aumont ☛ Podman is home-lab ready on FreeBSD.
I recently discovered this fantastic project, deamonless.io. Someone, thanks to him, has taken the time to start building application images to package them as Podman containers that run on FreeBSD. Basically, this project offers a whole catalog of turnkey Podman/FreeBSD applications. Just read the Podman documentation, and a few minutes later you’ll have your first applications running in Podman on FreeBSD. There are still a few workarounds to set up to avoid bugs (but they’re very simple, well-documented, and will soon be fixed directly in the libraries).
It’s simply fantastic—a few years ago, I never would have thought it possible to run this kind of thing on FreeBSD.
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SaaS/Back End/Databases
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YottaDB ☛ What's New in the Go API v2
It’s a wrap! The end of a long journey, and YDBGo v2 is finally here with its pristine finish and a V8 rumble that’s champing at the bit to get some traction in your code.
YDBGo v2 is more concise, easier to read, and more “Go-like”. Version 1 was long-winded, hard to read, had complex function signatures, and the syntax was not “Go-like”. While v1 had two command sets called “SimpleAPI” and “EasyAPI”, v2 is simpler and easier than both (see the syntax comparison below). Version 2 is also faster than both, and better protects you from inadvertent bugs. These features are presented below along with other functional additions, risk reductions, internal improvements, and a final section on migration from v1 to v2 which includes a table of examples of syntax changes.
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Licensing / Legal
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Ava ☛ how i stay up-to-date on data protection & privacy law
Data protection, privacy and tech is a very dynamic field; every day, there are new court decisions, actions by big tech companies, and resulting questions, so thought I could share my resources that keep me informed. Unless marked with a German flag 🇩🇪, these are English.
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