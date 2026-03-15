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Tux Machines Has Unwillingly Become Famous
"Be a Better Person" - as noted the other day - became a bit of a local slogan. The gist of it is simple.
Persons of fame and fortune are not typically good people, although some of them are. To become famous or climb to the top many people cheat, trying to leapfrog the legitimate processes.
Anonymous and pseudonymous artists don't strive for recognition, even if eventually they find some. Our community, the Tux Machines community, is a silent giant because we keep at it every day since 2004 and the journey takes us into greater limelight and - accordingly - envy. █
Image source: Girl and heart