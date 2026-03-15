news
today's leftovers
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Audiocasts/Shows
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CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 192 | Open Mic Night
Desktop security dominated much of the conversation on this Open Mic Night. I think it’s good to keep these things in mind when we navigate the Internet and secure our information.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Barry Kauler ☛ p11-kit now builtin
See forum post:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=16542
Package 'p11-kit' is now builtin.
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Chimera Linux ☛ Plans to possibly retire the big-endian PowerPC/POWER platforms
Unless circumstances change, we are planning to retire support for the big-endian 32-bit PowerPC and 64-bit POWER platforms. Read below for when and why and how you can potentially change this.
Note that this is not about ppc64le, which is not affected by this.
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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
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Hackaday ☛ GNU Radio Gets A Makeover With PimpMyGRC
In the creator’s own words, PimpMyGRC solves the problem nobody had with GNU Radio. It stemmed from [idealdealy]’s desire to have a plain black background in the software to ease eye strain during late night debug sessions. From there, it developed into a full theming package coded in Python, complete with all kinds of fun color schemes.
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