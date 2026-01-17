The CM0 NANO is based on the Raspberry Pi CM0, which integrates a 1 GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 processor. The board includes 512 MB of SDRAM and is offered in configurations with 8 GB or 16 GB of onboard eMMC storage. A CM0 Lite variant without eMMC is also available, allowing the system to boot from a microSD card.

The AI HAT+ 2 is based on the Hailo-10H neural network accelerator, delivering up to 40 TOPS of INT4 inferencing performance. While designed primarily for generative AI workloads, computer vision performance remains comparable to the earlier 26 TOPS AI HAT+, supporting tasks such as object detection, pose estimation, and scene segmentation.

The Watchdog HAT supports a wide range of rechargeable battery chemistries, including Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Polymer, Lithium-Phosphate (Li3PO4), Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LiFePO4), and Sodium-Ion cells. Charging behavior is software configurable, with selectable end-of-charge voltages ranging from 3.5 V to 4.4 V to match battery manufacturer recommendations.

The ThinkNode M3 is built around the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller, which handles Bluetooth Low Energy communication and overall system control.

Renesas notes that ForgeFPGA is positioned as an alternative to traditional low-end FPGAs, emphasizing simplified development, low power consumption, and compact packaging.

Collabora has shared a new project demonstrating how the OpenWrt One can be repurposed from a traditional networking appliance into a compact, general-purpose Linux system. The project, called openwrt-one-debian, enables users to install and run a full Debian operating system on the device by booting directly from NVMe storage.