Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Scientific Publishing, and Standards

The reason for that is what Fujifilm calls "Film Simulations". Apparently, they sampled film stock and made magic which made their JPEGs look as if shot on that specific analogue film. The styles range from highly saturated styles aimed at landscape photography ("Velvia") via solid standard profiles ("Pro Neg Hi") to completely monochrome ("Acros"). Those film sims can be selected at will and the live view in the viewfinder and on the LCD shows a realistic preview of what the photo's JPEG will look like.

This is actually a good thing first and foremost: it saves a lot of time! I can do a lot of development right in the camera, especially since it not only supports the film sims themselves, but allows tweaking them further, with options like tone curve adjustments, saturation changes and even a basic "local contrast" filter ("Clarity").

But, there are two downsides: lack of flexibility in the cases where postprocessing is actually needed and, in particular for newcomers, a bad user experience.