Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Scientific Publishing, and Standards
Paperless-ngx ☛ Paperless-ngx
Paperless-ngx is a community-supported open-source document management system that transforms your physical documents into a searchable online archive so you can keep, well, less paper.
Andre Franca ☛ Immich on a Raspberry Pi
This post is not a tutorial, but rather my account of the process of migrating my photos from iCloud to Immich and how my Raspberry Pi has been able to run it without many issues.
Joerg Jaspert: Hey Hi (AI) Shit, go away; iocaine to the rescue
As a lot of people do, I have some content that is reachable using webbrowsers. There is the password manager Vaultwarden, an instance of Immich, ForgeJo for some personal git repos, my blog and some other random pages here and
All of this never had been a problem, running a webserver is a relatively simple task, no matter if you use apache2 , nginx or any of the other possibilities. And the things mentioned above bring their own daemon to serve the users.
Jonas Schäfer ☛ Darktable Styles mimicing Fujifilm's Film Simulations
The reason for that is what Fujifilm calls "Film Simulations". Apparently, they sampled film stock and made magic which made their JPEGs look as if shot on that specific analogue film. The styles range from highly saturated styles aimed at landscape photography ("Velvia") via solid standard profiles ("Pro Neg Hi") to completely monochrome ("Acros"). Those film sims can be selected at will and the live view in the viewfinder and on the LCD shows a realistic preview of what the photo's JPEG will look like.
This is actually a good thing first and foremost: it saves a lot of time! I can do a lot of development right in the camera, especially since it not only supports the film sims themselves, but allows tweaking them further, with options like tone curve adjustments, saturation changes and even a basic "local contrast" filter ("Clarity").
But, there are two downsides: lack of flexibility in the cases where postprocessing is actually needed and, in particular for newcomers, a bad user experience.
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Open Access/Content
University of Exeter ☛ Funding agencies can end profit-first science publishing
The new paper says the current relationship between researchers, funders and commercial publishers has created a “drain” – depriving the research system of money, time, trust and control.
The research team used public revenue and income statements to assess the money being spent on publishing articles with the biggest commercial publishers, and placed this in the broader historical context, including recent trends.
arXiv ☛ [2511.04820] The Drain of Scientific Publishing
The domination of scientific publishing in the Global North by major commercial publishers is harmful to science. We need the most powerful members of the research community, funders, governments and Universities, to lead the drive to re-communalise publishing to serve science not the market.
Standards/Consortia
James G ☛ Turn a list into a web feed
When I built this project, I decided that I wanted to offer both a web page and a web feed to which people could subscribe. Rather than build an RSS feed for the project, I decided to mark up the page with microformats. microformats are classes you add to your HTML that have semantic meaning.
Paul Frazee ☛ Atmospheric Computing
We need to bridge our clouds. It's as simple as that. I need to be able to run my cloud, and you can run your cloud, and our clouds need to talk.
[Old] Fiatjaf ☛ A crappy course on torrents
In 8 points: [...]
