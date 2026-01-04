news
today's leftovers
-
Server
-
Victor Kropp ☛ Homelab
As mentioned above, I run Paperless on it, and I will write a separate blog post about it later.
I also want to expand the number of self-hosted services this year with: [...]
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
KDE onboarding is good now
I made substantial changes in the KDE Developer Platform documentation over the years. I am effectively its docs maintainer and have the largest number of commits in the repository. This is due in large part because I started contributing to it in 2021, applied as a KDE documentation contractor in late 2023, and started officially working with KDE development onboarding docs in 2024. I’m one of multiple furries contributing to KDE.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
University of Toronto ☛ A small suggestion in modern Linux: take screenshots (before upgrades)
Linux distributions and the software they package have a long history of deciding to change things for your own good. They will tinker with font choices, font sizes, default DPI determinations, the size of UI elements, and so on, not quite at the drop of a hat but definitely when you do something like upgrade your distribution and bring in a bunch of significant package version changes (and new programs to replace old programs).
-
Carl Svensson ☛ Amiga Desktops Worth Seeing
All of the screenshots depict Workbench version 2.0 and up, most of them are 3.0 or 3.1. The screenshots are available in "original" and "double size" resolutions, to cater to the many various resolutions in use today. The Amiga features graphics modes with double height pixels. To retain their aspect ratio, screenshots intended for such graphics modes have been doubled in height in both the "original" and "double size" versions.
Now, without further ado, let's dive into a sampling of Workbench screenshots that have fascinated and delighted me since way back in the 1990s!
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2026/1
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
Happy New Year to you all! While people all around the world are celebrating the new year, Tumbleweed has been tirelessly rolling ahead and has published six snapshots (20251227 – 20251231, 20260101). Naturally, there are no groundbreaking changes, as many developers and maintainers are out celebrating, and any greater coordinated effort is taking a bit more time.
Nevertheless, the six snapshots brought you these changes: [...]
-
-