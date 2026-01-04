today's leftovers

All of the screenshots depict Workbench version 2.0 and up, most of them are 3.0 or 3.1. The screenshots are available in "original" and "double size" resolutions, to cater to the many various resolutions in use today. The Amiga features graphics modes with double height pixels. To retain their aspect ratio, screenshots intended for such graphics modes have been doubled in height in both the "original" and "double size" versions.

Now, without further ado, let's dive into a sampling of Workbench screenshots that have fascinated and delighted me since way back in the 1990s!