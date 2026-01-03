original
GNU/Linux Leaps to All-Time High in Taiwan This Year
Some will say Taiwan is just a part of China, but statCounter sees it as an independent country (same for Hong Kong) and Taiwan's data suggests growing usage of GNU/Linux in the midst of "war games" by the hostile neighbour some deem to be the same country. GNU/Linux is measured similarly in Hong Kong this month (about 4%). █
Image source: Benjamin Breen on the remarkable story of George Psalmanazar, the mysterious Frenchman who successfully posed as a native of Formosa (now modern Taiwan) and gave birth to a meticulously fabricated culture with bizarre customs, exotic fashions, and its own invented language.