In early February of this year, the Internet Society hosted an Encryption Advocacy Workshop in Brussels for European civil society organizations. We created this workshop alongside steering members of the Global Encryption Coalition to equip potential encryption advocates with:

Earlier this year, the United Kingdom government ordered Apple to provide access to encrypted data in the company’s cloud storage service, iCloud. In response, Apple removed its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) system for users in the country, removing the option to store data using end-to-end encryption, and setting a dangerous precedent of privacy violation.

WebTunnel is a bridge technology that is particularly good at circumventing censorship and might work from places where obfs4 bridges are blocked. WebTunnel disguises your connection as ordinary web traffic.

Zephyr RTOS 4.2 introduces major updates in hardware support, networking, tooling, and power monitoring. With contributions from 810 developers, this non-LTS release brings key enhancements aimed at improving performance, flexibility, and overall developer experience.

LILYGO has announced four new ESP32-S3-based development boards targeting a diverse range of embedded and IoT applications. These boards combine wireless connectivity with specialized hardware such as e-paper displays, CAN interfaces, motion sensors, and GPS modules, and are designed for rapid prototyping and deployment using familiar platforms like Arduino IDE, PlatformIO, and ESP-IDF.

FreeBSD 15 installer to offer minimal KDE desktop

Jul 26, 2025



FreeBSD 15 is coming, maybe at the end of this year – and along with other improvements, it may finally offer the option of installing with a graphical desktop.

The latest status report from the project to improve FreeBSD's support for running on laptops mentions several significant enhancements looming for this previously more server-oriented OS. These include better Wi-Fi – including support for faster standards – and better power management. The one that's catching people's attention, though, is a more visible addition: the option to configure a GUI directly from the installation program.

We reported on the fresh investment in FreeBSD last September. The investment is going into the FreeBSD Foundation's Laptop Support and Usability Project, and it's starting to bear fruit.

The mid-2025 report mentions several specific areas where the operating system's tech is receiving upgrades. Various graphics drivers have been been imported into FreeBSD's drm-kmod from Linux kernel 6.7 and kernel 6.8, which brings support for Intel's 2023 "Meteor Lake" GPUs among others. The drm-kmod module is a core part of the FreeBSD graphics subsystem which enables it to run Linux Direct Rendering Manager drivers, so along with drm-kmod itself, FreeBSD users also need to install the matching firmware files containing the Linux drivers.

