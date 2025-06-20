Free and Open Source Software, and Review

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Bela Upgrades Embedded DSP Platforms with PocketBeagle 2 Support and New Web IDE

Bela.io has unveiled the Gem Stereo and Gem Multi, two new open-source boards that expand PocketBeagle 2 into a real-time digital signal processing platform. Designed for audio and sensor applications, the boards target creative, educational, and research projects requiring low-latency performance and flexible I/O.

AAEON Adds to UP Lineup with UP TWL and UP TWLS Developer Boards for Edge and IoT Applications

Both boards can be configured with the Intel Core i3-N355, Intel N250, or Intel N150 processors. Product documentation highlights their energy-efficient performance for edge environments, with integrated Intel UHD Graphics and support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory.

HydraSDR RFOne Preview Highlights Extensible SDR Design with Open Firmware

HydraSDR RFOne is a USB software-defined radio receiver capable of capturing up to 10 MHz of bandwidth across a continuous range from 24 MHz to 1.8 GHz. It includes open-source firmware and is described as targeting professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts.

9to5Linux

Calibre 8.5 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves the Kobo Driver

Calibre 8.5 is here one and a half months after Calibre 8.4 with an updated Kobo driver that now includes an option to change how your Kobo e-book reader displays series numbers using a template and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

Fwupd 2.0.12 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP Portable USB-C Hubs

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.11, the fwupd 2.0.12 release adds support for the HP Portable USB-C hub, support for more Foxconn 5G modem products, support for more Intel Arc Battlemage devices, and device emulation support for Thunderbolt host controllers.

Qt Creator 17 Open-Source IDE Released with a Major Change for Projects

One of the biggest changes in Qt Creator 17 is for projects, as run configurations are now integrated into the build configuration. Therefore, each run configuration now belongs to a certain build configuration, which allows for having different run parameters.

news

Free and Open Source Software, and Review

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 20, 2025

files

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Calibre 8.5 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves the Kobo Driver

  
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 8.5 today as a new stable update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book manager software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Fwupd 2.0.12 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP Portable USB-C Hubs

  
Fwupd 2.0.12 has been released today as the twelfth maintenance update to the fwupd 2.0 series of this open-source Linux firmware update utility, adding support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.

 
With Version 9.0 Release, ONLYOFFICE Becomes an Even Better Choice for Linux Users

  
ONLYOFFICE is getting better with each release

 
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source

  
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products

 
Ubuntu 24.10 Support Ends July 10th – Upgrade Soon

  
Time is nearly up on Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’, which goes End of Life (EOL) on July 10, 2025

 
Gemini Protocol Turns 6! [original]

  
today!

 
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Risky Business, and Cyber Show

  
3 new episodes

 
The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice

  
The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10

 
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
Yet another European government is ditching Microsoft for Linux - here's why

  
The decision will affect nearly every civil servant, police officer, and judge, about 30,000 employees


  
 


 
antiX Linux: A ‘Proudly Anti-Fascist’ Distro That’s ‘Suitable for Old and New Computers’

  
We find a Linux distro that runs on computers big and small—and centers its identity on an antifascist stance

 
Android Leftovers

  
Samsung’s Android XR Headset Scheduled for October Launch

 
Immich 1.135 Photo and Video Backup Adds iOS Home Screen Widgets

  
Immich 1.135 brings ~200 improvements, including iOS home screen widgets

 
6 reasons I chose ZorinOS as the absolute best way to move from Windows to Linux

  
I am a Windows user through and through. However, I often dabble with Linux

 
Valve's Steam Deck kickstarted a movement that might actually bring us "the year of the Linux desktop"

  
The Steam Deck kicked off a revolution for handheld gaming PCs

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
This is free and open source software

 
Soplos Linux – desktop-oriented Linux distribution based on Debian

  
Sophos Linux is a Linux distribution based on Debian. It’s available in 2 editions: Soplos Linux Tyron and Soplos Linux Tyson

 
This Linux app makes sharing files to Android a breeze - here's how

  
I'm always on the lookout for apps to make it easier to work between Linux and Android

 
Games: SteamOS, GOG, Godot, and More

  
new articles from GamingOnLinux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS-centric links

 
Openwashing and .NET Vendor Lock-in

  
fake "open"

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development stuff

 
Web Browsers, Firefox Nightly, Servo Blog, and More

  
WWW picks

 
today's howtos

  
3 howtos

 
GNOME, Codegen, and GNOME Maps

  
some GNOME picks

 
Games: Godot, Steam, and More

  
a handful of stories

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware news

 
Kernel News and Security Lapses, Patches

  
Linux related

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security links

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.3, Linux 6.12.34, and Linux 6.6.94

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.3 kernel

 
Red Hat and IBM Attacking Accessibility (Wayland Doesn't Work for Blind People), More Red Hat Picks

  
Red Hat picks

 
today's howtos

  
a lot from idroot

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development-related stuff

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security news

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android may soon recommend you use an 'optimized' voice assistant — here's what that really means

 
KiCad Advises Linux Users to Stick with X11 for Professional PCB Design

  
The KiCad team outlines serious Wayland limitations

 
I've used loads of Linux packagers, but this is by far the best one

  
There's no shortage of choice when managing packages on Linux

 
Nyxt: the Emacs-like web browser

  
Web Browsers in CLI

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Framework Laptop, Amiga 1000 Mouse Restoration, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195 is available for testing

  
This is announcement for IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195. This update introduces a number of new features and improvements

 
Securonis Linux – privacy and security-focused distribution

  
Securonis Linux is a privacy and security-focused distribution based on Debian’s Testing branch

 
Lingmo OS – modern Linux distribution based on Debian

  
Based on the rock-solid Debian

 
Improving Fedora's Documentation and FSFE REUSE

  
"At Flock, Fedora's annual developer conference, held in Prague from June 5 to June 8, two members of the Fedora documentation team, Petr Bokoč and Peter Boy, led a session on the state of Fedora documentation"

 
TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300

  
TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux-powered laptop as a portable business companion powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300.

 
Games: Cast n Chill, Simon the Sorcerer Origins, Fury Unleashed, and More

  
Latest in GamingOnLinux

 
LWN Articles on Kernel

  
6 or dozen outside paywall

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux and Libre Software Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
today's howtos

  
last batch for today

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Luckfox, ESP32, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
Games: ScummVM, GodotFest, and RetroArch

  
gaming stuff

 
Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools

  
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.

 
'End of 10' offers hope and support to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade their PCs

  
The end is near for Windows 10

 
BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Red Hat picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux

  
2 new episodes

 
Graphics: NVIDIA, Graphics Cards, and Xwayland

  
Graphics leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
howtos galore

 
Games: Steam, Borderlands, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and More

  
8 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Qt Creator 17 Open-Source IDE Released with a Major Change for Projects

  
The Qt Project released today Qt Creator 17 as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
Open Hardware Leftovers

  
hardware news

 
5 More Lightweight Linux Distros That Go Easy on Your Old Windows PC

  
If your aging PC is struggling to keep up with the demands of a modern Windows version, you are not alone

 
Notepad Next 0.12 Adds Custom Toolbars, Multi-Shortcuts

  
Notepad Next 0.12, a cross-platform reimplementation of Notepad++

 
Debian 13 to Offer KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Desktop Environment

  
Debian 13 "Trixie" plans to feature KDE Plasma 6.3.5, Frameworks 6.12

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
This is free and open source software

 
Want to ditch Windows? This Linux distro makes that transition easy

  
If you're looking to make the leap from Windows to Linux and would like to stick with something familiar

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles