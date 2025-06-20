news
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
-
Splitcat - split and merge files - LinuxLinks
Splitcat is a simple file splitting and merging application with predefined presets for popular apps.
This is free and open source software.
Benchmarking the Orange Pi 5 Ultra, Orange Pi 5 Max and Orange Pi RV2 - LinuxLinks
This is a multi-part blog looking at Orange Pi single board computers (SBC) running Linux.
I benchmark the Orange Pi 5 Ultra, Orange Pi 5 Max, Orange Pi RV2 against a Raspberry Pi 5 and a DreamQuest N100 Mini PC. The tests are run using the Phoronix Test Suite.
What’s the rationale of benchmarking the Orange Pi SBCs against an N100? Simple! This series is looking at using the Orange Pi’s range as desktop machines, and the N100 is a hugely popular Intel processor found in many low-cost mini PCs.
Normally when I benchmark a machine, I look at benchmarks that focus on system performance, processor, memory/graphics, disk/WiFi. But the SBCs don’t come with a disk. Testing things like disk performance therefore seems inappropriate.
Stretch Break - take regular breaks - LinuxLinks
Stretch Break is a digital wellbeing tool that helps you take regular breaks. It is similar to Workrave and SafeEyes.
The application was written with GNOME and Linux in mind, but the code is mostly cross-platform. It is accompanied by a GNOME Shell extension that counts down to your next break.
This is free and open source software.
Grafito is a simple, self-contained web-based log viewer for journalctl - LinuxLinks
Grafito is a simple, self-contained web-based log viewer for journalctl.
It provides an intuitive interface to browse and filter system logs directly from your web browser.
This is free and open source software.
MineSector is a snappy minesweeper-based game - LinuxLinks
MineSector is a snazzy Minesweeper-based game built with SDL2
MineSector uses only SDL2 and extension libraries SDL_image, SDL_ttf, and SDL_mixer.
This is free and open source software.
MineSector is a snappy minesweeper-based game - LinuxLinks
MineSector is a snazzy Minesweeper-based game built with SDL2
MineSector uses only SDL2 and extension libraries SDL_image, SDL_ttf, and SDL_mixer.
This is free and open source software.
TrustedQSL - radio contact validation - LinuxLinks
TrustedQSL provides tools for digitally signing Amateur Radio QSO records.
This software consists of voluntary contributions made by many individuals on behalf of the ARRL.
TrustedQSL is free and open source software.
BrosTrend 5 Port 2.5GB Switch Review - LinuxLinks
Wi-Fi does has some advantages over ethernet. There’s no wire clutter, and you can connect anywhere in your home. Almost all modern devices can connect to Wi-Fi from desktops to smartphones. And you can have many devices connected and streaming simultaneously. But on balance, I prefer ethernet over Wi-Fi, as it offers more reliable and consistent connections with faster connection speeds.
Upgrading to a 2.5 Gbps ethernet network offers faster speeds, improved responsiveness, and future-proofs your network, especially for devices using WiFi 6 and beyond. It’s a sensible upgrade for users who need more bandwidth for tasks like 4K streaming, online gaming, and faster file transfers to NAS devices.
Cuneo is a widget-like calculator and conversion tool - LinuxLinks
Cuneo is a simple and straightforward app that lets you calculate and convert anything you might encounter in your daily life. Being designed like a widget, Cuneo gets out of the way and is best used floating over a maximized window so you can focus on your actual tasks and not managing a calculation app covering half your screen.
Cuneo’s name is inspired by the ancient writing system cuneiform. It is the earliest known wiritng system that’s been originally used by the Sumer civilization. One use case for cuneiform was on numerical tablets likely to keep track of taxes, inventory, calculations and many other things people encountered in their daily lives. This is what Cuneo basically is. Cuneo is meant to be used “on-site”. For when you need to get something done or look something up really quick. Designed like a tool that lives in your pocket which you get out when you need to crunch some numbers or conversions.