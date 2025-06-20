Free and Open Source Software, and Review

This is a multi-part blog looking at Orange Pi single board computers (SBC) running Linux.

I benchmark the Orange Pi 5 Ultra, Orange Pi 5 Max, Orange Pi RV2 against a Raspberry Pi 5 and a DreamQuest N100 Mini PC. The tests are run using the Phoronix Test Suite.

What’s the rationale of benchmarking the Orange Pi SBCs against an N100? Simple! This series is looking at using the Orange Pi’s range as desktop machines, and the N100 is a hugely popular Intel processor found in many low-cost mini PCs.

Normally when I benchmark a machine, I look at benchmarks that focus on system performance, processor, memory/graphics, disk/WiFi. But the SBCs don’t come with a disk. Testing things like disk performance therefore seems inappropriate.