news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 20, 2025



Quoting: This Linux app makes sharing files to Android a breeze - here's how | ZDNET —

Almost daily, I need to send a file from my Pop!_OS Linux desktop to my Android device. Over the years, I've found some solutions, but this latest option, called Packet, makes sending files from Linux to Android a breeze.

Packet works with Quick Share, and both desktop and mobile devices only have to be on the same wireless network to function. Once on the same network, sending a file to Android is simple.

Let me show you how to install and use Packet on Linux.