I discovered Open Source when I was just a teenager, back in 1996. At the time, in my eyes, it was a revolution: the ability to see the code, contribute, fork it, and give a project a new direction - perhaps a parallel one, or something completely different.

Like OpenBSD from NetBSD, DragonflyBSD from FreeBSD, or Nextcloud from Owncloud - the examples are endless. It was about freedom, the chance to be part of something or, in some cases, at the very center of something: its development.