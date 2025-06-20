news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, PocketBeagle, and More
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ How to give your students structure as they learn programming skills
Teach programming with the 'levels of abstraction' framework to build learners’ coding skills, problem-solving ability, and confidence.
-
peppe8o ☛ How To Control a Ultrasonic Sensor with Raspberry PI: Get Object Distance with Python
This tutorial will show you how to use an HC-SR04 Ultrasonic Sensor with a Raspberry PI computer board, giving you the wiring diagram and the Python code to test it. Ultrasonic Sensors are great for all kinds of projects that need distance measurements, like obstacle detection.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Bela Upgrades Embedded DSP Platforms with PocketBeagle 2 Support and New Web IDE
Bela.io has unveiled the Gem Stereo and Gem Multi, two new open-source boards that expand PocketBeagle 2 into a real-time digital signal processing platform. Designed for audio and sensor applications, the boards target creative, educational, and research projects requiring low-latency performance and flexible I/O.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ AAEON Adds to UP Lineup with UP TWL and UP TWLS Developer Boards for Edge and IoT Applications
Both boards can be configured with the Intel Core i3-N355, Intel N250, or Intel N150 processors. Product documentation highlights their energy-efficient performance for edge environments, with integrated Intel UHD Graphics and support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory.