posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 20, 2025



Quoting: Valve's Steam Deck kickstarted a movement that might actually bring us "the year of the Linux desktop" —

The Steam Deck kicked off a revolution for handheld gaming PCs. They existed for several years, most notably from brands like Ayaneo and, before it, GPD, but the Steam Deck is what kicked off the renaissance of portable PC gaming that's brought us devices like the ROG Ally X and Legion Go S. But Valve didn't just revolutionize portable gaming. It revolutionized Linux gaming more broadly.

We've had the Steam Deck and SteamOS for a few years now, and we've seen new, gaming-focused Linux distros like Bazzite that leverage Valve's work on Proton to widen the appeal of Linux gaming. But now, we're standing on the cusp of what feels like an inflection point for Linux. The backing of the multi-billion-dollar corporation that is Valve, the wider rollout of SteamOS, and broadening awareness of Linux gamers has created a concoction that might actually push it into the mainstream.