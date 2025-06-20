news
Games: SteamOS, GOG, Godot, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Hack into an unethical superstructure in s.p.l.i.t from the dev of Buckshot Roulette
You have to hand it to indie devs, they sure do keep coming up with weird and wonderful looking games. The next game from the developer of the popular Buckshot Roulette is called s.p.l.i.t and it sounds rather strange.
GamingOnLinux ☛ REMATCH is out now and works great on Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck
REMATCH is a new competitive Football game from Sloclap, that really is just like Rocket League with feet.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG now ask for donations when you buy games
Well, this is one way to help fund a store. GOG have added an extra box when you go to checkout to get you to donate.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Soulstone Survivors hits 1.0 bringing crazy blinding action with a huge skill tree
Soulstone Survivors 1.0 is out now and it's one of the best survivor-like RPG action rogue-lites available. It has Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified / SteamOS Compatible.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Gears of War: Reloaded is officially Steam Deck Verified and SteamOS Compatible
Gears of War: Reloaded from The Coalition and Xbox Game Studios is now officially Steam Deck Verified and SteamOS Compatible ahead of release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Godot 4.5 beta 1 brings Wayland improvements, shader baking, rendering improvements
Godot 4.5 is going to be an excellent release of the free, open source and cross-platform game engine with a first Beta needing testing. Easily my favourite game engine, with so much effort put in to bring major advancements for game devs.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa 25.1.4 brings more graphics driver fixes for Linux
Mesa 25.1.4 is out now for open source Linux graphics drivers, bringing more bug fixes for the current stable series. This follows on from the 25.1.3 emergency release last week.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Beta brings new accessibility options for Steam Big Picture Mode
Valve updated the main Desktop Steam Beta, to bring new accessibility options for Steam Big Picture mode and other improvements. Nice to see after adding accessibility features to store pages recently.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.7.10 Beta brings a Steam Deck OLED WiFi fix, new accessibility options and more work for other handhelds
Valve have released SteamOS 3.7.10 Beta bringing lots of fixes for the Steam Deck, additional accessibility options and a bit of work for more handhelds. This is available in the Beta and Preview channels via Settings > System > System Update Channel.