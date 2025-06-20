Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.11, the fwupd 2.0.12 release adds support for the HP Portable USB-C hub, support for more Foxconn 5G modem products, support for more Intel Arc Battlemage devices, and device emulation support for Thunderbolt host controllers.

One of the biggest changes in Qt Creator 17 is for projects, as run configurations are now integrated into the build configuration. Therefore, each run configuration now belongs to a certain build configuration, which allows for having different run parameters.