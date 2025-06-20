Other Sites
Both boards can be configured with the Intel Core i3-N355, Intel N250, or Intel N150 processors. Product documentation highlights their energy-efficient performance for edge environments, with integrated Intel UHD Graphics and support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory.
HydraSDR RFOne is a USB software-defined radio receiver capable of capturing up to 10 MHz of bandwidth across a continuous range from 24 MHz to 1.8 GHz. It includes open-source firmware and is described as targeting professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts.
Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.11, the fwupd 2.0.12 release adds support for the HP Portable USB-C hub, support for more Foxconn 5G modem products, support for more Intel Arc Battlemage devices, and device emulation support for Thunderbolt host controllers.
One of the biggest changes in Qt Creator 17 is for projects, as run configurations are now integrated into the build configuration. Therefore, each run configuration now belongs to a certain build configuration, which allows for having different run parameters.
news
Today in Techrights
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 20, 2025
Updated This Past Day
-
Links for the day
New
-
Links for the day
-
Links for the day
-
So we were right to believe the rumours, based on the credibility of prior such rumours
-
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC logs for Wednesday, June 18, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- Gemini Protocol Turns 6! [original]
- today!
- Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Risky Business, and Cyber Show
- 3 new episodes
- The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice
- The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10
- KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
- Yet another European government is ditching Microsoft for Linux - here's why
- The decision will affect nearly every civil servant, police officer, and judge, about 30,000 employees
- TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300
- TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux-powered laptop as a portable business companion powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300.
-
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- mostly GNU/Linux
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS-centric links
- Openwashing and .NET Vendor Lock-in
- fake "open"
- Programming Leftovers
- Development stuff
- Web Browsers, Firefox Nightly, Servo Blog, and More
- WWW picks
- today's howtos
- 3 howtos
- GNOME, Codegen, and GNOME Maps
- some GNOME picks
- Games: Godot, Steam, and More
- a handful of stories
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
- Hardware news
- Kernel News and Security Lapses, Patches
- Linux related
- Security Leftovers
- Security links
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.3, Linux 6.12.34, and Linux 6.6.94
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.3 kernel
- Fwupd 2.0.12 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP Portable USB-C Hubs
- Fwupd 2.0.12 has been released today as the twelfth maintenance update to the fwupd 2.0 series of this open-source Linux firmware update utility, adding support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.
- Red Hat and IBM Attacking Accessibility (Wayland Doesn't Work for Blind People), More Red Hat Picks
- Red Hat picks
- today's howtos
- a lot from idroot
- Programming Leftovers
- Development-related stuff
- Security Leftovers
- Security news
- Android Leftovers
- Android may soon recommend you use an 'optimized' voice assistant — here's what that really means
- KiCad Advises Linux Users to Stick with X11 for Professional PCB Design
- The KiCad team outlines serious Wayland limitations
- I've used loads of Linux packagers, but this is by far the best one
- There's no shortage of choice when managing packages on Linux
- With Version 9.0 Release, ONLYOFFICE Becomes an Even Better Choice for Linux Users
- ONLYOFFICE is getting better with each release
- Nyxt: the Emacs-like web browser
- Web Browsers in CLI
- Open Hardware/Modding: Framework Laptop, Amiga 1000 Mouse Restoration, and More
- Hardware leftovers
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- This is free and open source software
- IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195 is available for testing
- This is announcement for IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195. This update introduces a number of new features and improvements
- Securonis Linux – privacy and security-focused distribution
- Securonis Linux is a privacy and security-focused distribution based on Debian’s Testing branch
- Lingmo OS – modern Linux distribution based on Debian
- Based on the rock-solid Debian
- Improving Fedora's Documentation and FSFE REUSE
- "At Flock, Fedora's annual developer conference, held in Prague from June 5 to June 8, two members of the Fedora documentation team, Petr Bokoč and Peter Boy, led a session on the state of Fedora documentation"
- Games: Cast n Chill, Simon the Sorcerer Origins, Fury Unleashed, and More
- Latest in GamingOnLinux
- LWN Articles on Kernel
- 6 or dozen outside paywall
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- GNU/Linux and Libre Software Leftovers
- mostly GNU/Linux picks
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks
- today's howtos
- last batch for today
- Open Hardware/Modding: Luckfox, ESP32, and More
- Hardware picks
- Games: ScummVM, GodotFest, and RetroArch
- gaming stuff
- Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
- A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products
- Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
- Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.
- 'End of 10' offers hope and support to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade their PCs
- The end is near for Windows 10
- BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers
- today's leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks
- Red Hat Leftovers
- Red Hat picks
- Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux
- 2 new episodes
- Graphics: NVIDIA, Graphics Cards, and Xwayland
- Graphics leftovers
- today's howtos
- howtos galore
- Games: Steam, Borderlands, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and More
- 8 stories from GamingOnLinux
- Qt Creator 17 Open-Source IDE Released with a Major Change for Projects
- The Qt Project released today Qt Creator 17 as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
- Open Hardware Leftovers
- hardware news
- 5 More Lightweight Linux Distros That Go Easy on Your Old Windows PC
- If your aging PC is struggling to keep up with the demands of a modern Windows version, you are not alone
- Notepad Next 0.12 Adds Custom Toolbars, Multi-Shortcuts
- Notepad Next 0.12, a cross-platform reimplementation of Notepad++
- Debian 13 to Offer KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Desktop Environment
- Debian 13 "Trixie" plans to feature KDE Plasma 6.3.5, Frameworks 6.12
- Free and Open Source Software, and Review
- This is free and open source software
- Want to ditch Windows? This Linux distro makes that transition easy
- If you're looking to make the leap from Windows to Linux and would like to stick with something familiar
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles