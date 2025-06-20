news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 20, 2025



Quoting: antiX Linux: A 'Proudly Anti-Fascist' Distro That's 'Suitable for Old and New Computers' - FOSS Force —

Imagine, if you will, that you have a very old PC—one you might assume the latest Linux distros left behind ages ago. Now, consider how much you’d hate to see it end up taking space in a landfill.

But what if there were a distro that not only worked, but worked well, on what many would call outdated hardware?

Even better, imagine how much more impressively this same distro would perform on much newer systems.