news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 20, 2025



Quoting: Immich 1.135 Photo and Video Backup Adds iOS Home Screen Widgets —

Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has just released version 1.135, with improvements spanning usability, customization, and performance.

One of the standout additions in this release is home screen widget support for iOS. Users can now display a random photo from their library, a selected album, or a nostalgic “memory lane” snapshot—all without opening the app.

The widgets, available in all sizes (including XL for iPad), refresh approximately every 20 minutes. Android users won’t feel left out for long, as support for their platform is reportedly in the works.