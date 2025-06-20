Tux Machines

Bela Upgrades Embedded DSP Platforms with PocketBeagle 2 Support and New Web IDE

Bela.io has unveiled the Gem Stereo and Gem Multi, two new open-source boards that expand PocketBeagle 2 into a real-time digital signal processing platform. Designed for audio and sensor applications, the boards target creative, educational, and research projects requiring low-latency performance and flexible I/O.

AAEON Adds to UP Lineup with UP TWL and UP TWLS Developer Boards for Edge and IoT Applications

Both boards can be configured with the Intel Core i3-N355, Intel N250, or Intel N150 processors. Product documentation highlights their energy-efficient performance for edge environments, with integrated Intel UHD Graphics and support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory.

HydraSDR RFOne Preview Highlights Extensible SDR Design with Open Firmware

HydraSDR RFOne is a USB software-defined radio receiver capable of capturing up to 10 MHz of bandwidth across a continuous range from 24 MHz to 1.8 GHz. It includes open-source firmware and is described as targeting professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts.

Calibre 8.5 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves the Kobo Driver

Calibre 8.5 is here one and a half months after Calibre 8.4 with an updated Kobo driver that now includes an option to change how your Kobo e-book reader displays series numbers using a template and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

Fwupd 2.0.12 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP Portable USB-C Hubs

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.11, the fwupd 2.0.12 release adds support for the HP Portable USB-C hub, support for more Foxconn 5G modem products, support for more Intel Arc Battlemage devices, and device emulation support for Thunderbolt host controllers.

Qt Creator 17 Open-Source IDE Released with a Major Change for Projects

One of the biggest changes in Qt Creator 17 is for projects, as run configurations are now integrated into the build configuration. Therefore, each run configuration now belongs to a certain build configuration, which allows for having different run parameters.

Fwupd 2.0.12 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP Portable USB-C Hubs
Fwupd 2.0.12 has been released today as the twelfth maintenance update to the fwupd 2.0 series of this open-source Linux firmware update utility, adding support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.
With Version 9.0 Release, ONLYOFFICE Becomes an Even Better Choice for Linux Users
ONLYOFFICE is getting better with each release
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products
Ubuntu 24.10 Support Ends July 10th – Upgrade Soon
Time is nearly up on Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’, which goes End of Life (EOL) on July 10, 2025
Gemini Protocol Turns 6! [original]
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Risky Business, and Cyber Show
The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice
The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Yet another European government is ditching Microsoft for Linux - here's why
The decision will affect nearly every civil servant, police officer, and judge, about 30,000 employees
 
antiX Linux: A ‘Proudly Anti-Fascist’ Distro That’s ‘Suitable for Old and New Computers’
We find a Linux distro that runs on computers big and small—and centers its identity on an antifascist stance
Android Leftovers
Samsung’s Android XR Headset Scheduled for October Launch
Immich 1.135 Photo and Video Backup Adds iOS Home Screen Widgets
Immich 1.135 brings ~200 improvements, including iOS home screen widgets
6 reasons I chose ZorinOS as the absolute best way to move from Windows to Linux
I am a Windows user through and through. However, I often dabble with Linux
Valve's Steam Deck kickstarted a movement that might actually bring us "the year of the Linux desktop"
The Steam Deck kicked off a revolution for handheld gaming PCs
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
Soplos Linux – desktop-oriented Linux distribution based on Debian
Sophos Linux is a Linux distribution based on Debian. It’s available in 2 editions: Soplos Linux Tyron and Soplos Linux Tyson
This Linux app makes sharing files to Android a breeze - here's how
I'm always on the lookout for apps to make it easier to work between Linux and Android
Games: SteamOS, GOG, Godot, and More
Today in Techrights
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Openwashing and .NET Vendor Lock-in
Programming Leftovers
Web Browsers, Firefox Nightly, Servo Blog, and More
today's howtos
GNOME, Codegen, and GNOME Maps
Games: Godot, Steam, and More
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Kernel News and Security Lapses, Patches
Security Leftovers
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.3, Linux 6.12.34, and Linux 6.6.94
Red Hat and IBM Attacking Accessibility (Wayland Doesn't Work for Blind People), More Red Hat Picks
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Android may soon recommend you use an 'optimized' voice assistant — here's what that really means
KiCad Advises Linux Users to Stick with X11 for Professional PCB Design
The KiCad team outlines serious Wayland limitations
I've used loads of Linux packagers, but this is by far the best one
There's no shortage of choice when managing packages on Linux
Nyxt: the Emacs-like web browser
Open Hardware/Modding: Framework Laptop, Amiga 1000 Mouse Restoration, and More
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195 is available for testing
This is announcement for IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195. This update introduces a number of new features and improvements
Securonis Linux – privacy and security-focused distribution
Securonis Linux is a privacy and security-focused distribution based on Debian’s Testing branch
Lingmo OS – modern Linux distribution based on Debian
Improving Fedora's Documentation and FSFE REUSE
"At Flock, Fedora's annual developer conference, held in Prague from June 5 to June 8, two members of the Fedora documentation team, Petr Bokoč and Peter Boy, led a session on the state of Fedora documentation"
TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300
TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux-powered laptop as a portable business companion powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300.
Games: Cast n Chill, Simon the Sorcerer Origins, Fury Unleashed, and More
LWN Articles on Kernel
Today in Techrights
GNU/Linux and Libre Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Luckfox, ESP32, and More
Games: ScummVM, GodotFest, and RetroArch
Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.
'End of 10' offers hope and support to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade their PCs
The end is near for Windows 10
BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Red Hat Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux
Graphics: NVIDIA, Graphics Cards, and Xwayland
today's howtos
Games: Steam, Borderlands, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and More
Qt Creator 17 Open-Source IDE Released with a Major Change for Projects
The Qt Project released today Qt Creator 17 as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Open Hardware Leftovers
5 More Lightweight Linux Distros That Go Easy on Your Old Windows PC
If your aging PC is struggling to keep up with the demands of a modern Windows version, you are not alone
Notepad Next 0.12 Adds Custom Toolbars, Multi-Shortcuts
Notepad Next 0.12, a cross-platform reimplementation of Notepad++
Debian 13 to Offer KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Desktop Environment
Debian 13 "Trixie" plans to feature KDE Plasma 6.3.5, Frameworks 6.12
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
Want to ditch Windows? This Linux distro makes that transition easy
If you're looking to make the leap from Windows to Linux and would like to stick with something familiar
Today in Techrights
