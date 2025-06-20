news
Calibre 8.5 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves the Kobo Driver
Calibre 8.5 is here one and a half months after Calibre 8.4 with an updated Kobo driver that now includes an option to change how your Kobo e-book reader displays series numbers using a template and support for the latest Tolino firmware.
This release also adds a new button to the Manage Data Files dialog to allow you to cancel remaining e-books when managing multiple ones and updates the scrollbars in light mode to be the same style as the ones in dark mode, which should improve the contrast and make the scrollbars more accessible.
Over a month after its previous 8.4 update, Calibre, the beloved open-source e-book management software, has rolled out version 8.5, bringing notable improvements in accessibility and usability to its vast user community.
First up, Calibre has standardized its scrollbar design across light and dark modes. Previously, the two themes had slightly different scrollbar styles, but now, the higher-contrast dark mode version has been carried over to light mode as well.
For Kobo device owners, Calibre 8.5 introduces a handy new template option to customize how series numbers are displayed—a welcome addition for readers who like their libraries neatly organized. Additionally, the Kobo driver now supports the latest Tolino firmware, ensuring compatibility with newer e-reader models.