HydraSDR RFOne is a USB software-defined radio receiver capable of capturing up to 10 MHz of bandwidth across a continuous range from 24 MHz to 1.8 GHz. It includes open-source firmware and is described as targeting professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts.

Both boards can be configured with the Intel Core i3-N355, Intel N250, or Intel N150 processors. Product documentation highlights their energy-efficient performance for edge environments, with integrated Intel UHD Graphics and support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory.

Bela.io has unveiled the Gem Stereo and Gem Multi, two new open-source boards that expand PocketBeagle 2 into a real-time digital signal processing platform. Designed for audio and sensor applications, the boards target creative, educational, and research projects requiring low-latency performance and flexible I/O.

Calibre 8.5 is here one and a half months after Calibre 8.4 with an updated Kobo driver that now includes an option to change how your Kobo e-book reader displays series numbers using a template and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.11, the fwupd 2.0.12 release adds support for the HP Portable USB-C hub, support for more Foxconn 5G modem products, support for more Intel Arc Battlemage devices, and device emulation support for Thunderbolt host controllers.