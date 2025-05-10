news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 10, 2025



Quoting: How to optimize WINE-run KompoZer on HD screens in Linux —

For all practical purposes, only a small number of people will care about this solution. But then again, replace KompoZer with any old, arcane program that has no native Linux build, or at least, no modern Linux build. In a way, it is tragic you CAN run a 2007 Windows executable in Linux just fine, but it's extremely hard to find and build a Linux edition, even though it was available in Ubuntu archives, all the way through 12.04, which means, you would have been able to find the deb packages until 2017 or so. Nowadays, it seems easier resorting to Windows builds and WINE. But there could be snags here and there.

Hopefully, my guide will help you retain the usage of KompoZer - or any such program - with decent looks and speed, without any conflicts with the modern amenities like HD/UHD screens, weird scaling factors and DPI values. For KompoZer, all of my workarounds offer immediate improvements - responsiveness and lower usage of processor cycles, perhaps even slightly better looks. And with Xephyr and friends, you can mimic the fullscreen comfort, if you need it. Well, that would be all. Another obstacle overcome. See you around.