Highlights of Mixxx 2.5.1 include new mappings for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra, Numark NS6II, Numark Platinum FX, M-Vave SMC-Mixer, Hercules DJControl Inpulse 500, and Reloop Digital Jockey 2 IE controllers, and a piano keyboard mapping for the M-Vave SMK-25 II controller.

Minisforum recently introduced the MS-A2, a compact workstation featuring high-end AMD processors, support for up to 96GB of memory, and flexible storage options. It offers PCIe expansion, triple 8K display output, and fast wired and wireless connectivity, targeting users who need strong performance in a small footprint.

AnalogLamb has introduced three new RISC-V development boards based on the ESP32-C6, designed for low-cost, full-function, and low-power IoT applications. These boards feature Espressif’s first Wi-Fi 6 SoC, integrating Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, and IEEE 802.15.4 protocols.

Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.4 Released with Support for Ubuntu 25.04

Apr 28, 2025



Highlights of Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) R14.1.4 include support for Unicode surrogate characters and planes above zero, such as emojis, support for Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) and the upcoming Fedora Linux 43 distributions, tab support in KPDF document viewer, and support for clickable links in calendar events.

This release also adds new modern vector wallpapers, new color themes, a new control module to manage DEB/RPM alternatives, support for transparency, top, shadow borders, and inactive windows in Dekorator, as well as the ability to create VPN connections in tdenetworkmanager.

