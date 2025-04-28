news
Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.4 Released with Support for Ubuntu 25.04
Highlights of Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) R14.1.4 include support for Unicode surrogate characters and planes above zero, such as emojis, support for Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) and the upcoming Fedora Linux 43 distributions, tab support in KPDF document viewer, and support for clickable links in calendar events.
This release also adds new modern vector wallpapers, new color themes, a new control module to manage DEB/RPM alternatives, support for transparency, top, shadow borders, and inactive windows in Dekorator, as well as the ability to create VPN connections in tdenetworkmanager.