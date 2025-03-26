Freedesktop SDK Retires Cisco’s OpenH264 Codec Library

news

In a surprising move, the maintainers of the Freedesktop SDK have announced the retirement of OpenH264 from their platform. But before proceeding, let’s clarify things.

OpenH264 is an open-source video codec library developed by Cisco (which covers the licensing fees for using the H.264 patent pool) that implements the H.264 standard, one of the world’s most widely used for compressing and decompressing video data. Now, back to the topic.