Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) Leftovers
Qt ☛ Security advisory: A read past the end of the buffer and division by zero security issue in QLowEnergyController on GNU/Linux impacts Qt
A read past the end of the buffer and division by zero security issue in QLowEnergyController in the Qt Bluetooth module on GNU/Linux has been discovered and has been assigned the CVE id CVE-2025-23050.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (grafana), Debian (libebml, poco, redis, sympa, tiff, and ucf), Fedora (rsync), Mageia (dcmtk, git, proftpd, and raptor2), Red Hat (grafana, iperf3, kernel, microcode_ctl, and redis), SUSE (chromium, dhcp, git, libqt5-qtwebkit, and pam_u2f), and Ubuntu (python3.10, python3.8 and python3.12).
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation
Cyber Security News ☛ Linux PoDoFo Library Vulnerabilities Lets Attackers Trick User To Open PDF To Launch DOS Attacks [Ed: So the real issue here is not "Linux" but social engineering, getting people to execute malicious files]
Canonical’s Ubuntu Security Team has announced fixes for multiple vulnerabilities affecting the PoDoFo library, a popular PDF manipulation library, in several versions of Ubuntu.
Cyber Security News ☛ 126 Linux kernel Vulnerabilities Lets Attackers Exploit 78 Linux Sub-Systems [Ed: And how many of these are severe? Pretty much none, unlike Windows. This is FUD or hype.]
Users of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS are urged to update their systems immediately following a significant security patch issued by Canonical to address several critical vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Xilinx ZynqMP processors.
Cyber Security News ☛ Critical Injection Vulnerability in SUSE Linux Distro Let Attackers Exploits “go-git” Library [Ed: Falsely attributed to "Linux" again]
SUSE has released an important security update for the Amazon Systems Manager (SSM) Agent, addressing a critical vulnerability (CVE-2025-21613) in the go-git library.
This vulnerability could allow attackers to manipulate git-upload-pack flags under specific circumstances.
