Backups (also known as Deja Dup) is the default Ubuntu backup utility. It helps you handle scheduling backups and restoring in easy ways on your Ubuntu computers. It is simple by look but rich by feature as it includes ability to save your backups into both network storages as well as online storages such as Nextcloud, Google Drive or OneDrive. To Ubuntu user, Backups fills the purpose of KBackup to Kubuntu users and Windows Backup to Microsoft users. This article is part of our published compilation List of Ubuntu Default Applications and Their Purposes. We hope this helps everyone including you Ubuntu beginners. Now let's start sharing Free Software together once again!