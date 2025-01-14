Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 14, 2025



Based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and powered by Linux kernel 6.8, Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” introduces the Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment with a built-in Night Light feature supporting both XOrg and Wayland, a brand new default theme, native dialogs, a much improved Wayland session, simplified sound over-amplification settings, enhanced notifications, Nemo improvements, and more.

It also ships with an updated Bulky file rename utility that lets you remove accents from file names, thumbnail support for .ora (OpenRaster) files, enhanced power management, and modernized APT dependencies for a better package management experience using newly developed tools like Aptkit and Captain.

