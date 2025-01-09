Fedora / Red Hat / IBM: Sanctioning Volunteers, Pushing Microsoft SystemD, and Fake 'Security' (User Restrictions/Handcuffs)

The Fedora Engineering Steering Council (FESCo) has made a series of missteps in deciding to revoke a longtime Fedora contributor's provenpackager status. FESCo made the decision during a closed session, based on private complaints. It then publicly announced its decision, including the contributor's name, while only supplying a vague account of the contributor's actions. This has left the Fedora community with more questions than answers, and raised a number of complaints about the transparency of FESCo's process. In addition, the sequence of events has sparked discussions about package ownership, as well as when and how it's appropriate to push changes to packages that a developer doesn't own.

In Fedora, packages are typically owned by a maintainer who has packager status. This status is not granted automatically—users have to have a sponsor and learn the ropes to be added to the "packager" group. Once added to the group, they then have the ability to commit changes to the repository for packages they own. Then the package can be submitted to Fedora's Koji build system to be built for a release. Each package repository has a branch for each release that the package exists in, so a package might have f39, f40, f41, and rawhide branches for Fedora 39 through Fedora 41 and Rawhide, for example.

There are many scenarios where packagers may wish to modify packages they do not own. For example, when a person is packaging an update to an application they may need a newer version of a library it depends on. If the owner of the library package has not gotten around to updating it yet, it can be inconvenient to wait for its maintainer to make the update. This is a common scenario in a project where some contributors are paid to work on packaging, while others are volunteers who check in infrequently as time allows. Anyone can submit a pull request (PR) to modify a package, even if they aren't a Fedora packager at all, but only the maintainer (or co-maintainers), can commit those changes.