Linux Coverage From Jakub Kicinski, LWN, Mike Blumenkrantz, and Arun Raghavan

We started with a prediction that the kernel community would (slowly) begin to move away from email during this year. With a suitably broad interpretation of "slowly", this prediction was not entirely wrong. A search for "b4 relay" return addresses in the kernel's mailing-list archives shows that some people are, indeed, submitting patches without using an email client. There are also, as related in the 2024 Maintainers Summit, some beginning experiments with the use of Forgejo for kernel development, but nothing is yet available to the public. It is a slow beginning indeed; email remains central to the development process.

The next long-term-stable kernel release was 6.12, just as predicted, but we were two weeks off on the release date. In modern times, every kernel development cycle is nine or ten weeks long; our estimate included more ten-week cycles than actually happened. In fact, the only ten-week cycle was 6.7, released just after the new year. The longer cycles, it would seem, are becoming increasingly uncommon. The development cycle is becoming more predictable — and we failed to predict it.

The first user-visible Rust code (an Asix PHY driver) was indeed merged in 6.8 as predicted. While that merging was not the explicit declaration of success for the Rust experiment that had been predicted, it has become increasingly clear over the course of the year that Rust is in the kernel to stay. Whether the lack of a GCC-based Rust compiler actually became a bigger problem as predicted is debatable at best, though; much of the community would appear to be at ease with the existence of a single compiler for the language.