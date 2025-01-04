Best Free and Open Source Software
-
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Cisco Packet Tracer - LinuxLinks
Cisco Packet Tracer is a networking simulation software tool for teaching and learning how to create network topologies and imitate modern computer networks. While it’s free to download, it’s proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux.
xplr - hackable, minimal, fast TUI file explorer - LinuxLinks
To achieve its goal, xplr strives to be a fast, minimal and more importantly, hackable file explorer.
xplr is not meant to be a replacement for the standard shell commands or the GUI file managers. Rather, it aims to integrate them all and expose an intuitive, scriptable, keyboard controlled, real-time visual interface, also being an ideal candidate for further integration, enabling you to achieve insane terminal productivity.
This is free and open source software.
hiSHtory - better shell history - LinuxLinks
This is all stored locally and end-to-end encrypted for syncing to to all your other computers. All of this is easily queryable via the hishtory CLI. This means from your laptop, you can easily find that complex bash pipeline you wrote on your server, and see the context in which you ran it.
The hishtory hooks into the shell in order to track information about all commands that are run. It takes this data and saves it in a local SQLite DB managed via GORM. This data is then encrypted and sent to your other devices through a backend that essentially functions as a one-to-many queue.
This is free and open source software.
Bevel - command line history in an SQLite database - LinuxLinks
Bevel is a tool which offers command line history in an SQLite database for effective re-use.
All terminal command history is saved using the bevel harness and saved in a local SQLite database. Use this history for advanced terminal usage using the bevel CLI.
Synchronise your command history across devices using bevel sync.
rtfetch - Neofetch but in Rust - LinuxLinks
rtfetch is a command-line system information tool. It’s a clone of neofetch but written in Rust.
It needs color-print and sysinfo.
This is free and open source software.
browsr - file explorer in your terminal - LinuxLinks
You can quickly navigate through directories and peek at files whether they’re hosted locally, in GitHub, over SSH, in AWS S3, Google Cloud Storage, or Azure Blob Storage. View code files with syntax highlighting, format JSON files, render images, convert data files to navigable datatables, and more.
This is free and open source software.