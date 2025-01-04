Best Free and Open Source Software

To achieve its goal, xplr strives to be a fast, minimal and more importantly, hackable file explorer.

xplr is not meant to be a replacement for the standard shell commands or the GUI file managers. Rather, it aims to integrate them all and expose an intuitive, scriptable, keyboard controlled, real-time visual interface, also being an ideal candidate for further integration, enabling you to achieve insane terminal productivity.

This is free and open source software.