Jan 04, 2025



Quoting: www.ipfire.org - IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 191 is available for testing —

Happy New Year! I hope everyone had a great start. The IPFire development team has been very busy over the holidays and is bringing you the latest update for IPFire ready for testing. It comes yet again with a huge amount of package updates to keep your firewall up to date and IPFire the modern Linux OS that it is. The update also includes a number of smaller bug fixes and groundwork for some bigger changes that will be released over the next couple of updates.

We hope you had a wonderful holiday season and found time to relax. Recently, we have noticed a reduction in feedback on our testing updates. If you've installed the latest version, we would love to hear from you—even if it is just a quick thumbs up. Your input is invaluable and helps us improve IPFire for everyone.