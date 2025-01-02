Games: Steam Deck, Gaming With Public Domain, and DOOM
-
Boiling Steam ☛ Rain Code - A New Danganronpa?! Review on GNU/Linux and Steam Deck
Rain Code is a recently released game on PC after a first incursion on Switch. It’s a Japanese game published by Spike Chunsoft, who is well known for its great library of visual novels, including the famous Danganronpa. I have already covered Danganronpa twice before (First and Second one)- as they happened to have GNU/Linux ports made by Abstraction Games. And they were excellent games, too, which does not hurt. Why mention Danganronpa so much as part of my introduction? There is a very good reason for that. In many ways, Rain Code is just another take at making a Danganronpa game without the branding, and without the Monokuma character. But all the elements are there.
-
Itch Corp ☛ Gaming Like It's 1929
This jam is open to both digital and analog games – choose the medium that excites you!
For digital games, we’ll only be judging games that are playable in the browser. This includes interactive fiction using frameworks like Twine. and storytelling game platforms like Story Synth. You can submit desktop or mobile games but we won’t consider them for prizes.
For purely analog games, we’re looking for tabletop RPGs, larps, board games, and everything in between. We encourage you to design something short and quickly playable. Our judges are only committed to reading the first four pages of your submission. Golden Cobra and Game Chef contain great examples of brief, compelling games.
-
Hackaday ☛ Is There Nothing DOOM Can’t Do?
We all know that “Can it run Doom?” is the first question of a hardware hacker. The 1993 first person shooter from id Software defined an entire genre of games, and has since being made open source, appeared on almost everything. Everything, that is, except a Captcha, those annoying “Are you a human” tests where we’re all expected to do a search giant’s image classification for them. So here’s [Guillermo Rauch] with a Doom captcha, in which you must gun down three bad guys to proceed.