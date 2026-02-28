news
today's leftovers
-
Server
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Before You Migrate: Five Surprising Ingress-NGINX Behaviors You Need to Know
As announced November 2025, Kubernetes will retire Ingress-NGINX in March 2026.
Despite its widespread usage, Ingress-NGINX is full of surprising defaults and side effects that are probably present in your cluster today. This blog highlights these behaviors so that you can migrate away safely and make a conscious decision about which behaviors to keep. This post also compares Ingress-NGINX with Gateway API and shows you how to preserve Ingress-NGINX behavior in Gateway API.
-
From PagerDuty to ‘Agentic Ops’: The Rise of Self-Healing Kubernetes
Explore how the role of Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) is transforming with Agentic Ops, integrating technologies like eBPF, LLMs, and Kubernetes Operators to shift problem-solving from humans to intelligent systems.
-
-
Applications
-
Tim Waugh: Patchutils 0.4.5 released
I have released version 0.4.5 of patchutils and also built it in Fedora rawhide. This is a stability-focused update fixing compatibility issues and bugs, some of which had been introduced in 0.4.4.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #238 Navigating Months
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from February 20 to February 27.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
New Releases
-
elementary OS 8.1.1 Available Now
New year, new minor release! elementary OS 8.1.1 is here with another round of bug fixes and the latest Ubuntu LTS Hardware Enablement Kernel. This update addresses a ton of small things you reported to us over the winter break. Read ahead to find out what’s new!
-
-
Gentoo Family
-
[Older] [Repeat] Gentoo ☛ In Memory of Hans de Graaff – Gentoo Linux
We share the tragic news that Hans de Graaff (graaff), a longtime Gentoo developer, has passed away.
-
-