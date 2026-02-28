news
Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.6 Released with Linux 6.19, TLP Support, and More
Coming two months after PorteuX 2.5, the PorteuX 2.6 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series, and features the KDE Plasma 6.5.5, GNOME 49.4, Xfce 4.20, LXQt 2.3, Cinnamon 6.6, COSMIC 1.0.8, MATE 1.28.2, and LXDE 0.11.1 desktop environments as standalone flavors.
PorteuX 2.6 introduces support for automatic loading of Intel/AMD microcode when booting in non-fresh modes, support for CONFIG_AMD_PMC in the kernel, support for installing the TLP command-line utility that automatically optimizes laptop battery life from the AppStore, and a new default font in the LXDE edition.