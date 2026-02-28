Games: Framework, Godot, and More

One of the most common questions we see about Linux is, “Can I game on Linux?“ The answer today is simple: Yes, absolutely! It’s not just possible, for many gamers it’s preferred.

There was a time when the idea of gaming on Linux was a pipedream, but today, a large portion of Windows games run on Linux right out of the box. At the time of writing, Valve has verified more than 25,000 titles as Playable on Linux through Steam alone. Combine the Steam numbers with Lutris for retro games and Heroic Launcher for Epic Games Store and GOG, and the catalog of available games to play on Linux is staggering and continues to grow.