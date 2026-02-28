news
Games: Framework, Godot, and More
-
Framework Computer BV ☛ Gaming on Linux with Framework
One of the most common questions we see about Linux is, “Can I game on Linux?“ The answer today is simple: Yes, absolutely! It’s not just possible, for many gamers it’s preferred.
There was a time when the idea of gaming on Linux was a pipedream, but today, a large portion of Windows games run on Linux right out of the box. At the time of writing, Valve has verified more than 25,000 titles as Playable on Linux through Steam alone. Combine the Steam numbers with Lutris for retro games and Heroic Launcher for Epic Games Store and GOG, and the catalog of available games to play on Linux is staggering and continues to grow.
-
Godot Engine ☛ Godot Showcase - Buckshot Roulette
Mike Klubnika tells us about his experience working on Buckshot Roulette.
-
Nolen Royalty ☛ really easy tetris · eieio.games
There are pink starbursts and bad starbursts. And there are I-block tetris pieces and bad tetris pieces.
-
XDA ☛ Bazzite triples its userbase in 8 months as gamers seek a Windows alternative
People have begun to wake up to the idea that, in some situations, installing a gaming-oriented Linux distro will give you a better experience than Windows 11. Once pinned as the one operating system you don't want to use if you care about gaming, Linux has since made leaps and bounds with tech like Proton, which allows games to run on the FOSS operating system without the game's developers lifting a finger.
Bazzite is among the more common recommendations for people looking to move away from Windows. It's a top-tier choice for both desktops and handhelds, and we've seen people replace Windows 11 on both to move away from Microsoft's ecosystem. In fact, the official Bazzite website is reporting that it has over tripled the number of users it had this time in June 2025, so they're clearly doing something right.