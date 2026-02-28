original
In Praise of Catalyst2, My Webhost Since 2004
Catalyst2 is an Irish company that is now an EU company (after consolidation) and it's connected - in the sibling sense - to the host of Tux Machines. The other day I spoke to Catalyst2 staff, which was very helpful and also careful not to be tricked by imposters (pretending to be me).
This article isn't an ad but an unpair-for, honest word of gratitude. Catalyst2 is employing tech-proficient people and they don't overcharge for their services. That's why I've done business with them for so many years. I often recommend them to people, based on my own personal experience.
Here's to the next 22 years! █