news
BunsenLabs Carbon Is Here with Support for Wayland Sessions, Based on Debian 13
Based on the latest and greatest Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series and powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, BunsenLabs Carbon introduces support for launching Wayland sessions, along with a wrapper script for pkexec to run under Wayland.
Due to the addition of the Wayland session, several core apps have been changed to ones that support both Wayland and X11 sessions for a seamless experience. As such, nitrogen was replaced by xwwall and feh, tint2 by xfce4-panel, lxappearance by nwg-look, arandr by lxrandr, and policykit-1-gnome by mate-polkit.