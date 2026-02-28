Red Hat on hosted control planes (HCP) and Rocky Linux or CIQ selling long-term support (LTS)

news
Red Hat ☛ How hosted control planes are getting smarter about resource management
The next evolution of hosted control planes (HCP) is all about intelligent scaling, which reduces costs without compromising performance. Running Kubernetes at scale has always involved trade-offs between performance guarantees and cost efficiency. Provision too much, and you're paying for idle resources. Provision too little, and you risk degraded performance when load spikes. For organizations running Red Hat OpenShift through HCP, these trade-offs directly impact both operational costs and cluster reliability.
CIQ Launches RLC Pro, Redefining the Enterprise Linux Standard for the Next Generation of Infrastructure
Commercially supported offering unifies open source availability and enterprise capabilities in one solution, eliminating infrastructure fragmentation and delivering long term support, FIPS and direct bug fixes as standard features.
CIQ launches RLC Pro to back Rocky Linux for enterprises
CIQ has launched Rocky Linux from CIQ Pro, a paid subscription for Rocky Linux that bundles long-term support, compliance-ready cryptographic packages, and vendor-backed bug fixes into a single commercial offering.
Branded RLC Pro, the product sits alongside the community Rocky Linux distribution and targets organisations that want formal service commitments for production systems. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux, a distribution designed to be compatible with Enterprise Linux environments.
RLC Pro includes long-term support and lifecycle management, FIPS 140-3 validated packages, security and support service level agreements, indemnification, and direct bug fixes delivered by CIQ engineers. CIQ positions the bundle as a baseline subscription rather than a set of optional add-ons.