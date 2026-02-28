news
today's howtos
-
Linuxize ☛ cat Cheatsheet
Quick reference for viewing, combining, and redirecting file content with cat in Linux
-
Porfirio A. Páiz - porfiriopaiz: Installing TeX Live 2025 on Fedora: A Minimalist User-Space Guide
This guide consolidates the steps required to establish a professional-grade LaTeX environment into a single, clean workflow. Following this chronological order ensures that directories exist, dependencies are met, and the environment is correctly configured before the software attempts to utilize them.
-
Linuxize ☛ sort Command in Linux: Sort Lines of Text
The sort command sorts lines of text files alphabetically or numerically. This guide covers sorting by column, reverse order, unique lines, and combining sort with other commands.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Configure Git Username and Email (Global and Local)
A wrong Git identity is easy to ignore until it shows up on every commit, pull request, and code review.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Switch Git Branches
Switching branches should be boring. It stops being boring when the branch only exists on the remote, your working tree is already dirty, or old examples keep pointing you back to git checkout.
-
DT ☛ Sailfish OS - Install yt-dlp
yt-dlp1 is an extremely vesatile utility that can download or stream media from many, many sites, even if they lock their streams behind complex javascript and access tokens.
On my desktop, I never even access YouTube anymore, every YT link gets fed directly to mpv.
-
Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ Neovim Crash Course for Sysadmins: The 20% That Solve 80% of the Pain
This is not a beginner’s guide. If you’ve used Vim daily for a year and still occasionally fight with paste behavior, you’re the target audience. This article covers the things I got wrong (or never properly learned) after fifteen years of daily Vim usage - and the moment everything clicked.
The focus is practical: editing configuration files, YAML, shell scripts, and infrastructure code. No Vim philosophy lectures. No “Vim is a language” metaphors. Just the patterns that make the biggest difference for sysadmins and DevOps engineers who spend their days in terminals.
-
Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ Running Your Own AS: Going Multi-Homed with iBGP and three Transits
The previous article covered the basics: obtain an AS number and IPv6 prefix, build a single FreeBSD BGP router with two upstream providers, and tunnel the prefix to downstream servers. That setup works. But it has a property that feels wrong once you’ve operated it for a while: all your traffic converges on one point. One machine, one location, two upstreams. Everything in, everything out, through the same box.
-
Amit Patel ☛ Writing a guide to SDF fonts
Back in 2024 I learned about SDF (signed distance field) rendering of fonts. I was trying to implement outlines and shadows in a single pass instead of drawing over the text multiple times in different styles. I intended to use these fonts for two different projects, a game and a map generator. I got things working but didn’t fully understand why certain things worked or didn’t work. I wrote some notes on my site about what I tried. In the end, I stopped working on both the game’s fonts and the map generator, so I put all of this on hold.
-
Sunny ☛ Blog/Scp
It seems that OpenSSH's scp modifies the permissions of the transferred files and directories to match their local counterparts. This makes sense, except it also does so if the target directory already exists!
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Grafana on Fedora 43
Monitoring your infrastructure without clear, visual dashboards is like navigating in the dark. Grafana changes that. It transforms raw metrics into actionable, real-time visual dashboards — and installing it on Fedora 43 is straightforward once you know the exact steps.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install VSCodium on Fedora 43 [Ed: Helps popularise proprietary spyware]
If you want a powerful, open-source code editor without Microsoft’s telemetry watching your every keystroke, VSCodium is one of the best decisions you can make as a Fedora developer.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Passbolt Password Manager on Linux Mint 22
Managing passwords across a team is no small task. One weak or reused credential can be the single point of failure that exposes an entire organization. If you’re running Linux Mint 22 and want a self-hosted, open-source solution with real encryption, Passbolt is one of the best tools available.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nessus on Linux Mint 22
Cybersecurity threats are evolving faster than ever. Whether you’re a student, a network administrator, or an ethical hacker building out your home lab, having a reliable vulnerability scanner is no longer optional — it’s essential. Nessus, developed by Tenable, Inc., is one of the most trusted vulnerability assessment tools in the world.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Shotcut on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
If you’re running Rocky GNU/Linux 10 and need a reliable, free video editor, Shotcut is one of the best tools you can install. It’s open-source, cross-platform, and packed with professional-grade features — without spending a single dollar on licensing. The catch?
-