today's howtos
Peter N M Hansteen ☛ A Suitably Bizarre Start of the Year 2025
If you're reading this soon after the piece is published, 2025 is a fresh new year, and I would like to wish you all the best for the year ahead.
Then I want to relate what happened here (or rather at the Internet facing network interface of the server in question) during the initial few hours of the new year 2025.
Murtuzaali Surti ☛ WebSockets 101
Back when websockets weren't a thing, HTTP polling was used for a similar purpose. HTTP is basically a uni-directional protocol wherein a client sends a request to the server, the server accepts the request and sends a response. The server can't send a response for which no request has been made by the client. In simple terms, it only responds to what it's asked for.
This type of behavior poses a problem for real-time applications. What if the server needs to send some information to the client but the client doesn't know about it yet? It can't initiate a response without a request.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ tail Command in Linux: Practical Examples and Use Cases
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Visual Studio Code on Rocky GNU/Linux 9 or 8 [Ed: No, it's proprietary spyware controlled by the most hostile company; try KATE instead.]
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install LXDE Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, codenamed “Noble Numbat,” brings significant improvements to the GNU/Linux desktop experience. While it comes with GNOME as the default desktop environment, many users prefer lightweight alternatives like LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) for better performance on older hardware or simply for a more minimalistic interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MediaWiki on Fedora 41
Setting up a collaborative platform like MediaWiki on Fedora 41 empowers individuals and organizations to manage and share knowledge efficiently. Whether you’re aiming to create a personal wiki, a community-driven knowledge base, or a documentation hub for your projects, MediaWiki offers a robust solution.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Umami Analytics on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Umami Analytics on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Umami is an open-source web analytics platform that prioritizes user privacy and data ownership. Unlike conventional analytics tools, Umami doesn’t use cookies and is fully compliant with GDPR regulations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Drupal on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Drupal on Linux Mint 22. Drupal is a powerful and versatile Content Management System (CMS) that has become a cornerstone for web developers and content creators alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ajenti Control Panel on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ajenti Control Panel on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Ajenti is a powerful, open-source control panel designed to simplify server management. It provides a user-friendly interface to manage various aspects of your GNU/Linux server, making it an ideal tool for both beginners and experienced administrators.
ID Root ☛ How to List All Users in MySQL Database
Managing users in MySQL databases is a crucial task for database administrators, especially in multi-user environments where security is paramount. Whether you’re a seasoned DBA or a newcomer to database management, knowing how to list all users in your MySQL database is an essential skill.
