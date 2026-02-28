original
Another Geminispace Milestone
Many people read this "site" as a capsule in Geminispace, using Gemini clients rather than Web browsers. This past week we seem to have encountered somewhat of an unexpected milestone: another all-time high.
For those who don't know Gemini Protocol, it's simpler and thus faster than the Web, it's more secure, and it can mostly convey exactly the same message/information.
Our capsule is at gemini://gemini.tuxmachines.org and later this year it'll turn 4. █
Image source: Runner In The City