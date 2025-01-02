posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 02, 2025



Quoting: My Linux and Open Source Resolutions for 2025 —

A new year has arrived, bringing with it many new possibilities, and the occasional failure. However, we must always try our best to challenge ourselves to do something new, something that opens up the path to newer frontiers.

It could be as simple as volunteering at a local shelter (for humans or animals) or starting your journey into the world of open source by contributing to projects that need help; it doesn't always have to be coding.

There have been many defining moments in the world of open source and Linux in 2024 that have inspired me to set some resolutions for the year 2025 and beyond, which I intend to make good on.