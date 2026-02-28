news
Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (389-ds-base, buildah, firefox, freerdp, golang-github-openprinting-ipp-usb, grafana-pcp, kernel, libpng15, munge, nodejs:20, nodejs:22, podman, protobuf, python-pyasn1, runc, and skopeo), Debian (chromium, nss, and python-django), Fedora (firefox, freerdp, gh, libmaxminddb, nss, python3.15, and udisks2), Oracle (buildah, firefox, freerdp, kernel, libpng, podman, python-pyasn1, skopeo, and valkey), Red Hat (container-tools:rhel8), SUSE (autogen, chromium, cockpit, cockpit-machines-348, cockpit-packages, cockpit-repos, cockpit-subscriptions, crun, docker, docker-compose, docker-stable, erlang, freerdp, frr, glib2, gpg2, kernel, kernel-firmware, libsodium, libsoup, libsoup2, openvswitch, python, python-pyasn1, python-urllib3, python-urllib3_1, python3, qemu, redis7, regclient, and ucode-intel), and Ubuntu (linux-aws, linux-aws-6.8, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-6.8, linux-xilinx, python-authlib, and ruby-rack).
Security Week ☛ Critical Flaws Exposed Gardyn Smart Gardens to Remote Hacking
CISA has released an advisory to warn about four vulnerabilities discovered by a researcher in Gardyn Home and Gardyn Studio.
Security Week ☛ Juniper Networks PTX Routers Affected by Critical Vulnerability
An out-of-band security update for Junos OS Evolved patches the remote code execution vulnerability CVE-2026-21902.
Security Week ☛ 900 Sangoma FreePBX Instances Infected With Web Shells
The attacks exploited a post-authentication command injection vulnerability in the endpoint manager’s interface.
Security Week ☛ 38 Million Allegedly Impacted by ManoMano Data Breach
Hackers stole personal information such as names, email addresses, phone numbers, and other information.
Federal News Network ☛ CISA leadership shakeup comes amid ‘pressure’ moment for cyber agency
Nick Andersen, executive assistant director for cybersecurity, will now serve as acting CISA director after Madhu Gottumukkala was moved to different DHS role.
Kali Linux Introduces AI-Driven Penetration Testing Through Claude Integration
Audiocasts/Shows
Graham Cluley ☛ Smashing Security podcast #456: How to lose friends and DDoS people
When the mysterious operator of an internet archiving-service decided to silence a curious Finnish blogger, they didn’t just send a stroppy email – they allegedly weaponised their own CAPTCHA page to launch a DDoS attack, threatened to invent an entirely new genre of AI porn, and tampered with parts of their own archive to smear the blogger’s name.
