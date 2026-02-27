news
Arch-based Bluestar Linux 6.18.9 drops with a new kernel, Firefox 148, LibreOffice 26.2.1, and more
Advertised as an operating system "that provides a breadth of functionality and ease of use without sacrificing aesthetics," Bluestar Linux has just been updated to version 6.18.9. Its highlights include LibreOffice 26.2.1, the 6.18.13 kernel, the Nvidia driver with version number 590.48.01, Firefox 148, Chromium 145.0.7632.116, and more.
Videos describing new features available on YouTube and PeerTube Berlin, 26 February 2026 – The Document Foundation today announced the release of LibreOffice 26.2.1, the first maintenance update to the LibreOffice 26.2 branch.