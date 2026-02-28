news
Hardware and Devices: ESP32, Arduino, and More
ESP32-C5 bug advisory identifies and fixes PSRAM and sleep coexistence issues
Espressif Systems has just published a bug advisory for ESP32-C5 chips that identifies and fixes three bugs related to PSRAM and sleep coexistence stability. New microcontrollers often have issues when they are first released, leading companies to issue errata listing bugs and potential fixes, as we’ve previously seen with the Raspberry Pi RP2350 A4 stepping, which fixes the E9 GPIO Erratum with a new revision of the silicon. Espressif identified three issues with the ESP32-C5: PSRAM Reset Hang – When ESP32-C5 series chips run ESP-IDF v5.5.1 with PSRAM enabled, CPU or digital reset operations may hang. This triggers a secondary RTC WDT reset. If the rollback feature (CONFIG_BOOTLOADER_APP_ROLLBACK_ENABLE, disabled by default) is enabled, this sequence may result in an OTA rollback.
Free software toolchain for the simplest RISC-V CPU in a small FPGA?
On Wednesday I had the pleasure of attending a presentation organized by the Norwegian Unix Users Group on implementing RISC-V using a small FPGA. This project is the result of a university teacher wanting to teach students assembly programming using a real instruction set, while still providing a simple and transparent CPU environment.
Rockchip RK3588 and RK3576 H.264 and H.265 video decoders gain mainline Linux support
VDPU381 and VDPU383 video decoders are found in Rockchip RK3588 and RK3576 SoCs and variants like the RK3588S and RK3576J. So far, we had to rely on the Rockchip BSP to support hardware video decoding, but Collabora has just announced upstream/mainline Linux support for H.264 (AVC) and H.265 (HEVC) video decoding for RK3588 and RK3576 SoCs.
Raspberry PI Pinout for Computer Boards (Zero, Model A, Model B)
In this article, I’m going to explain the Raspberry PI pinout schema for computer boards. This is useful when we plan to interface the Raspberry PI with external electronic parts like motors and sensors.
Find out what's Arduino's big news at Embedded World 2026!
Mark your calendars: we’re heading to Embedded World 2026 (Nuremberg, Germany – March 10-12) and we can’t wait to see you there! Visit us in Hall 3, Booth #555 for live demos, hands-on experiences, and – here’s the big one – a major product announcement you won’t want to miss.
M5Stack Unit PoE-P4 – A tiny PoE-powered ESP32-P4 development kit with MIPI DSI/CSI and USB-C connectors
The M5Stack Unit PoE-P4 is a tiny, PoE-powered development kit built around the ESP32-P4NRW32 SoC. The module integrates a 10/100Mbps Ethernet PHY, supports IEEE 802.3at PoE for single-cable power and data, and provides MIPI DSI/CSI display and camera interfaces.
Enabling Linux in Safety Applications (ELISA) Project Expands Premier Membership with NVIDIA
ELISA Project General Members include AISIN, arm, Bosch, Canonical, Codethink, Elektrobit, EMQ, Honda, Huawei, Linutronix, Lynx Software Technologies, Nissan Motor Corporation and WindRiver. Associate members Automotive Grade Linux, KernelCI, Institute of Aircraft Systems Engineering and The Regensburg University of Applied Sciences.